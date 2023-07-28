Venerable cemetery is poorly kept
Mount Hope Mausoleum is in deplorable condition.
My parents were entombed there 30 and 40 years ago. The marble covering their crypt fell down two-plus years ago, and it is now covered with contact paper.
I’ve been told repeatedly that marble to match is unavailable. I believe that marble that is close would be better than contact paper.
When I visited in May, I found even more crypts with cracked fronts, ceiling tiles that have fallen down and warped wood in areas. The cemetery’s out-of-town owners don’t care what is happening to this once-important final resting place for many fine citizens of the C-U area.
Mount Hope got its money, and it is not keeping up with its commitment to maintain the facility.
MARSHA MAYERS RAY
Nokomis