It was disappointing to read the recent article about the rift between OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center and Christie Clinic.
I’ve been going to Christie Clinic for years, but recently I was admitted to Heart of Mary through its emergency department, so I’m familiar with both.
The care I got at Heart of Mary was quick and expert. I never once felt as if anyone was doing anything but their best. But what may be of particular interest to others is that my emergency care included being put on a ventilator. Though scary, it helped like nothing else could have.
It’s hard to describe what it’s like to suddenly not be able to catch one’s breath, but it’s now clear to me that if the coronavirus includes people cramming into emergency rooms with their respiratory problems, they will probably run out of ventilators, and that means many people might die for lack of one.
So I’ve learned pretty convincingly why it’s critical that we hold down the number of coronavirus infections.
So I’m sorry to hear the two facilities won’t be working together anymore, especially since in my cas, they seemed to work well together.
But my recent dual-care incident did teach me how valuable ventilators can be. When you need one, nothing else can substitute.
TONY SOMERA
Champaign