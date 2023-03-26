Veo’s scooters pose problem
Veo scooters are back. Oh joy.
While I am all for environmentally friendly alternative modes of transportation, Veo’s business model isn’t working.
In warm weather, the aqua-colored Veo scooters litter the residential and commercial areas within a couple miles of the University of Illinois campus. When finished with their scooters, users park or lay them on sidewalks and parkways, and in street gutters and private yards.
In Champaign, I have seen abandoned Veo scooters occupying a hotel handicapped parking space and blocking a designated bike lane.
Upon exiting a downtown Champaign restaurant, I almost tripped over a Veo scooter parked on the sidewalk immediately outside the door.
I have moved scooters from sidewalks in my neighborhood so I can walk on them.
Veo scooters often remain wherever their users drop them, unattended for days or weeks.
When scooters are dropped at locations away from the UI campus, they are unlikely to be utilized by Veo users for new trips starting at those locations. Nevertheless, Veo doesn’t timely retrieve those GPS-tracked scooters.
I’ve emailed Veo twice about abandoned scooters in my neighborhood. They were picked up within 24 hours, but I shouldn’t have to police Veo’s operation.
What gives Veo the right to appropriate both public and private property, especially sidewalks, for its business operation?
Who is responsible for ensuring that Veo promptly retrieves scooters left in residential areas?
Does the University of Illinois take any responsibility for holding Veo accountable to some operational standard?
How about some answers from UI, Champaign and Urbana officials?
GLENN STANKO
Champaign