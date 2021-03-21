Very impressed with stay at Carle
This past week, I was a patient at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where I first arrived at the ER at 3 a.m. and was subsequently admitted to the eighth-floor Cardiac Unit. I was having extreme difficulty breathing. I ended up with a four-day stay.
The first two days in the Cardiac Unit, dedicated doctors, nurses and support staff addressed stabilizing my heart rate and blood pressure. There were many difficult moments where I had very high heart rate coupled with very low blood pressure.
The caring and support from my nurses was simply amazing. They were extremely kind. On each occasion, at my bedside, they carefully explained the various treatments I was undergoing and my multitude of IV medications (one in each arm) and carefully addressed my concerns.
After two days, my vitals were more under control, leading to two successful procedures: first, a cardioversion, then a right heart catheterization. Once again, the nurses, doctors and support staff carefully explained what to expect. They couldn’t have been more understanding.
The service to patients at Carle is world-class. Our community is so fortunate to have this wonderful facility where the doctors, nurses and support staff exercise the latest in medical technology, diagnostics and treatment with their patients. Wow!
RICHARD
CODDINGTON
Champaign