Very proud of my father
Some people are blessed to know and love both of their parents, some have wonderful guardians in their found families, and some people don’t know anything about their parents.
I only knew my mother, Ami. Growing up, we would ask Ami lots of questions about our father, but it was a very sensitive topic. She shared about his life as much as she could. Ami kept many of his belongings and kept his file very carefully and wouldn’t share it with anyone.
After she passed away, I took my time and sat down with his files, and I was surprised at how much there was to learn.
I learned that his full name was Mohammed Madar Susi. He spoke three languages: Urdu, English and Farsi. He wrote short stories and had very nice handwriting. I also learned he was an athlete.
Growing up, we were poor. Our circumstances were limited, and that’s why I couldn’t achieve many of my dreams.
As soon as I got the opportunity, I went back to school and got my bachelor’s degree. I always liked sports and chose to practice tae kwon do later in life. Writing has always been a passion for me as well. I enjoy writing short stories like Abu. I published a book, and for many years, I have written for newspapers.
After learning about my father, I feel closer to him and am proud he was my father.
“Any man can be a father. But it takes someone special to be a dad.”
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet