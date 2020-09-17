Victims had
police records
Why is the news not telling everything they know about the convicted criminals shot in Kenosha, Wis.
All I hear on the TV Is how sweet one was (Anthony Huber). He had a police record ranging from battery to domestic abuse — a real sweet guy.
Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of sexual assault and was a registered sex offender — another real nice guy.
Gaige Grosskreutz was convicted of a firearms violation.
But I didn’t see that on the news. The people who do the news say they’re unbiased. It’s too bad they don’t practice what they preach.
DARRYL MAPLE
Thomasboro