Why is the news not telling everything they know about the convicted criminals shot in Kenosha, Wis.

All I hear on the TV Is how sweet one was (Anthony Huber). He had a police record ranging from battery to domestic abuse — a real sweet guy.

Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of sexual assault and was a registered sex offender — another real nice guy.

Gaige Grosskreutz was convicted of a firearms violation.

But I didn’t see that on the news. The people who do the news say they’re unbiased. It’s too bad they don’t practice what they preach.

DARRYL MAPLE

Thomasboro