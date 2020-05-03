Bruce Kaufmann’s April 26 column entitled “Vietnam: The war at home” perpetuates an inaccurate picture of an important part of history, basing it on the assertion that those who opposed that war somehow placed blame on the soldiers who were drafted and sent there.
For example, addressing returning veterans he states that “— most people were not happy to have you home.”
In my experience, nothing could be further from the truth. There was no doubt a small minority who grabbed headlines by unforgivable behavior toward veterans, but the vast majority of us opposed the war precisely because of what our troops were faced with and the number that were dying or being wounded, some terribly. Yes, we thought the war was wrong, but it was the policies of the government that we opposed, not our troops drafted and sent there.
I was deeply involved in the anti-war movement, and yet not once did any of the hundreds of people I was in contact with over those years place the blame on our troops who were themselves mostly victimized.
The blame lies with the leadership of our nation over three successive Presidents beginning with John F. Kennedy. Mistakes were made at the top, but I and the vast majority of those of us who protested the war have deep and abide respect for our soldiers then and now.
DIANE GOTTHEIL
Urbana