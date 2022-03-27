Letter to the Editor | Viewpoint key to opinion Mar 27, 2022 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Viewpoint key to opinionFor those on the fence about abortion, consider this, it’s easy to be pro-choice when you’re not the one being killed. CELENE BAXLEYPesotum Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Latest News Letter from Birdland | Being present Richard J. Leskosky | Oscar database Deb Aronson | Every young reader should know about Dr. Pauli Murray John Frayne | Three's compelling at UI Symphony's concert Inside Out | New exhibit celebrates a rich, important history Democrats laud $4B bill pay; GOP says jobless fund shorted Blinken tries to calm allies ahead of possible Iran deal Storm not satisfied with last season's state track and field haul Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight 2022 girls' soccer season preview: 10 storylines worth watching this season Most Popular Articles ArticlesUPDATE: ALAH's Feagin picks Illini football'It’s a blessing to watch my son play'Mahomet driver who left scene of accident that killed bicyclist gets 13 yearsAnnual Kiwanis Illini basketball banquet canceledWhat's next for the Illini?Good Morning, Illini Nation: Transfer intrigueUrbana looking to preserve old fraternity, sorority houses with new usesTwo hurt in drive-by shooting on Interstate 74 near Prospect AvenueBob's buzzer-beaters: Loads of questions, not many answersInvestigation of unsolved murders getting assist from private donors Twitter News