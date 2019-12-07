As the world continues to come up with new technology and social media, I feel there is a need to be aware that cyberbullying is still a thing.
Cyberbullying is the use of instant messages, emails, chat rooms or social-networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter to harass, threaten or intimidate someone. While it has become a problem in schools predominantly, it could also be a problem in someone’s workplace. As technology continues to advance, cyberbullying has become more common.
It gives people the opportunity to live in a virtual world with low chances of being caught and penalized for their actions. Parents need to pay attention to their child’s behavior around the house while using the internet and keep track of how long they are using it.
Social media has grown so much that almost everyone uses it. Making sure that your child is safely browsing the internet and not being cyberbullied is very important.Cyberbullying can take a huge toll on the victim. In some cases, it can actually lead to mental-health issues like depression, low self-esteem and severe anxiety.Spreading awareness about this issue is very important as social media continues to evolve.
Being aware of our peers and avoiding cyberbullying is vital as we move forward in this world of technology.DEVIN REMBERT
Champaign