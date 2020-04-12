I couldn’t believe Peter Braunfeld’s righteous indignation as expressed in his April 4 letter to the editor regarding a cartoon showing Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to blame President Trump for the current virus situation. For anyone who has been paying attention, she has been attempting to blame the president for anything and everything for the past three years!
The use of multiple pens to sign the bogus impeachment document stood out as a low point for me until she violently tore up her copy of the president’s State of the Union speech. The lady has no shame! What made the cartoon in question funny, not vile, was that it was so close to the truth, and sometimes the truth hurts. The News-Gazette owes an apology to no one.
WILL DUENSING
Danville