Violence abroad and at home
Communism spawns megalomaniacal bullies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, for instance, struts on the world stage in pants and boots. His beefy exposure, presumably, is to be construed as communist transparency. To feed his insatiable greed, his menu includes smaller sovereign countries pulverized to pulp by his missiles.
Politicians who champion democracy watched mutely as Putin amassed troops and tanks at Ukraine’s eastern border. Emboldened by his silent audience, Putin then invaded Ukraine in an undeclared war.
President Joe Biden and NATO leaders, to their credit, have come to the aid of Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
How far is Ukraine from Champaign County?
In the 2018-19 academic year, as pastor, I welcomed Professor Yuriy Zaliznyak, a University of Illinois visiting Fulbright scholar, his wife, Nataliya, and young children, Yaromyr and Marta, to All Nations Baptist Church.
Yuriy invited my family to visit them in Lviv, Ukraine, in summer 2020. He would be our tourist guide. I planned; COVID-19 intervened.
Christianity is a religion without borders. Its founder, Jesus Christ, avers, “Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations.” It’s a worldwide fellowship of believers.
As a mark of international oneness in Christian faith, I asked Christian friends and Mahomet pastors to give to the Zaliznyak family. They responded positively. Giving is a key criterion of love — after we have received God’s gift of his son who died a violent death.
Evil and wickedness are the ancient biblical roots of Putin’s violence. Gun violence and violence in abortion clinics are comrades.
LAWSON LAU
Mahomet