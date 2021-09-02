Violence constant in Afghanistan
The narrative of the Taliban taking the entire country of Afghanistan in a weekend is harmful and misleading. The people of Afghanistan have experienced nonstop violence since the Soviet invasion in 1978.
After the attacks on the World Trade Center, it became our turn to invade them.
Since their formation in the mid-1990s, the Taliban have been terrorizing the people of Afghanistan. Yet, women have been exercising their voices with regional conferences, people showed up for elections despite violence and corruption, young girls were competing in international robotics competitions and people were dreaming of the future.
When the Trump administration decided to negotiate with the Taliban instead of with the elected government, the Taliban was further emboldened. They began kidnapping and murdering activists, lawyers and journalists. They executed Afghan soldiers who surrendered to them when their ammunition ran out. In places with no internet access, they have run campaigns of terrorism against the local population.
How dare we minimize the grief and struggle of an entire nation by focusing on three days of its history?
My heart goes out to the people there and their families who have fled and live all over the world. I am doing everything I can to pressure those with power to accept Afghan refugees. This is the least we can do.
TORI EGHERMAN
Champaign