Violence is all around us
The recent unprovoked, vicious murder of Kristian Philpotts by an allegedly underage gunman ought to be a five-alarm notification to every citizen that you could be next.
This young man was simply going about his daily business of working toward dreams and goals that most of us can understand. Yet the criminal scourge found him and killed him for reasons that remain unclear.
Was it over money? Was it over a perceived slight? Or perhaps no reason at all, except he was simply there.
This case is eerily similar to the still-unsolved shooting and maiming of a young man late last year who was merely driving on a city street in the afternoon. He was apparently shot for honking his horn.
Just as most citizens can identify with a person pursuing their daily life, they now have to consider identifying with a person being gunned down for no rational reason. There are no longer rules or limits of safe places for anyone at anytime.
Meanwhile, there seems to be myriad explanations and excuses, a range of proposed short- and long-term solutions to this tragic yet growing and endless gunplay. That sound you hear is the alarm bell ringing for all of us.
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign