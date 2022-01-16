Violence series was instructive
Kudos to The News-Gazette for its excellent and responsible coverage regarding gun violence in our community.
The series offered a variety of perspectives from which citizens could understand and appreciate the depths of the gun-violence matter in Champaign County. Without taking sides or pointing fingers, the N-G articles have hopefully opened doors for meaningful conversation and action by drawing on statistics and rankings, first-hand accounts and introductions to local leaders who have been confronting this reality of violence for some time.
It’s time that all residents invest themselves in solutions that will make our streets safe, our children happy and hopeful, and our cities places of justice and understanding.
The N-G took a bold step by initiating this series at the end of a year that has witnessed not only gun violence and social unrest but also continuing political division, an inflationary economy and an ongoing pandemic. Any one of these topics merit extensive research and coverage, but the decision to focus on a topic of major local concern speaks of editorial leadership unafraid to address a problem that affects us all and the future of our community.
The N-G’s presentation on gun violence is a great example of how necessary it is to not only have a local newspaper but also one willing to take on a necessary role of public service. The N-G has been absent far too long in engaging in public discussions and problem-solving efforts. We need more of this kind of community involvement.
BARBARA WYSOCKI
Urbana