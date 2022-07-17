Violence woes will continue
The current American agony has its roots in the failure of 1960s and ’70s politics to address the capitalistic and militaristic origins of fundamental social inequalities, emphasized by Martin Luther King Jr. in his last year.
The long-term, steady and only briefly interrupted general decline in American corporate profits of the past half-century — concluded by the “long recession” of 2008 to the present — has been dogmatically addressed by the repetitive futility of war and military spending, out-sourcing of factories and in-sourcing of immigrants, hyper-financialization, and the promotion of increased years of intellectually desiccated schooling to ineffectually compensate for the decimation of the productive working class.
Reliable and “healthy” profits are to be found only in military weaponry, pharmaceutical products — whether related to exaggerated pandemics of respiratory viruses or real, socially and medically promoted pandemics of addiction — and monopoly rents associated with high-tech, media and entertainment, including sports.
The latter general category serves neatly to occupy the hyper-subjective and undiscerning ideological imaginations of both the professional-managerial class (including academia) and the futureless (if highly schooled) members of the service working class.
I refer not at all to what is commonly defined by mainstream pundits as “extremism.” To the contrary, it is the elite imposition of doctored categories of “left” and “right,” primarily in cultural terms, in order to keep the general population both angry and docile, other than “voting” in order to legitimize the billionaire wealth well-represented by both parties.
Because exploitative economic and state power are so well entrenched, the symptomatic and “random” violence will inevitably continue.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign