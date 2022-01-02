Virginia a great community asset
Thank you for the article on the Virginia Theatre. My father (age 9 in 1921) would often reminisce about his family’s experiences going “to town.” They were often accompanied by the neighbor family.
On the program at the Virginia Theatre besides movies were acts of live vaudeville entertainment. My grandfather liked to “beat the crowd” leaving movie theaters (even at the Pastime Theatre in Homer) so often that my father would watch the last of the movie while walking backwards up the aisle.
SARA HISER
St. Joseph