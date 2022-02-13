‘Virtual’ trail very impressive
I recently was sent a link to the new Champaign County African American Heritage Trail.
It’s brilliant.
This heritage trail (currently virtual) offers a celebration of the fascinating stories of African American individuals living and contributing to Champaign County since the 1850s.
It is another opportunity for our diverse society and collective ancestry to seek out and honor all serious evidence history offers us. Our intersectionality is a source of shared pride for my family.
Black History Month is a very short period of time to shine a light on this celebration. Colonel Wolfe school, designed by African American architect Walter Thomas Bailey (a 1904 University of Illinois graduate), was almost lost recently.
I am grateful to Barbara Suggs Mason, the Homer Historical Society and anyone involved in this action that benefits us all. I am in. Please go online and support this important project.
CAROLYN KNOX
Champaign