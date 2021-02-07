Virus changed;
so should policies
A much more contagious and deadly variant of the COVID-19 virus arrived in Champaign County on Feb. 1 — the B117 variant.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s response, as flagged in the “Ask the Admin” column, is to do nothing about it — to just continue with the old system of tiers and phases of mitigation until ICUs max out at local hospitals and then maybe put in place more restrictions.
The current system of tiers and phases was modeled and set up when the older, less-contagious, less-deadly version of the virus was the basis of the science. The virus changed and so the science has now changed, but public policy, the mitigation rules, have not.
This shows that the governor’s rules are not based on science, but politics. The health district is unwilling even to acknowledge that fact.
To do nothing about the newly-arrived, deadlier-than-ever virus is like saying, well, we know that in an hour’s time, the coastal village will be hit by a tsunami with a magnitude the likes of which we have never seen on Earth before, but we won’t order an evacuation until after the tsunami hits.
RICHARD MOHR
Urbana