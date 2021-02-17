Virus deaths not
the only casualties
Even as COVID-19 deaths approach 500,000 in the U.S., I still claim that the first casualty of the Trump administration was truth. Former President Donald Trump has shown that if you repeat a lie often enough, some people will believe it, especially if you’re a person in a position of power.
Trump consistently downplayed the severity of the virus, despite the CDC saying the opposite. He consistently refused to wear a mask and made fun of it, even when CDC guidance promoted it.
For months, Trump has claimed, nearly every day, without evidence, that there was tremendous election fraud throughout the U.S., even as all counties and states certified their results and the U.S. attorney general declared no fraud sufficient to overturn the results.
The Trump legal teams brought more than 60 court cases on the matter, but courts require evidence, and none of the cases changed the result of any election, due to a lack of basis in fact or law.
But Trump never stopped repeating the lie, including using it to rile up the crowd that moments later violently desecrated the U.S. Capitol.
Now, we have more COVID-19 deaths than any other country in the world (10 times as many deaths per million people as India) and five dead from the assault on our Capitol, and both can be traced directly back to the disregard of truth by Donald Trump.
JAY HOEFLINGER
Urbana