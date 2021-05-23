Virus disastrous for our children
The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed our lives. These past months have been extremely difficult for so many families.
However, less well understood is what the pandemic has done to our children, their mental health and their education. I believe that we, teachers, Champaign school district administrators and our local mayors have misunderstood and underestimated the negative impact and consequences the pandemic has had on our most precious resource — our children.
Our children are falling behind in their education, their mental health is declining, and we all know it. Yet, for whatever reasons, we seem to be paralyzed or held hostage by the virus and incapable of taking the actions required to help our children.
Our educational system is suffocating under red tape than seems to have restricted teachers and administrators from changing course, being proactive and rising to the difficult challenge of providing the best education to our children.
As a parent, I am losing faith in our school system. There must be a better way.
Otherwise, those parents who have the financial means will place their children in private schools and the vast majority of middle-class, hardworking, taxpaying parents will be dealing with the harmful consequences of the loss of their children’s education and serious mental-health problems for decades to come.
The time for Unit 4 to act is now.
ALVARO MOLINA
Savoy