Virus guidelines for common good
In a Jan. 20 letter, Suluap Rice wonders why individuals can’t determine the individual COVID-19 risk they wish to take by choosing whether or not to patronize risky environments.
The answer is that the risks are not isolated to those environments.
Those who choose to congregate indoors without masks will spread the virus not only to each other, but in every other place they go, including doctors’ offices, schools and grocery stores that the rest of us must rely on.
We agree to follow public-health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 because we care about our health as well as the health of others. It is the same reason that we agree not to drive while intoxicated, smoke cigarettes in public places or have bonfires in our yards when the weather has been unusually hot and dry. All of those actions would endanger the lives of others.
According to Johns Hopkins University(https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html), the United States has had more deaths from COVID-19 (402,400 as of this writing) than any other country, even those far more populous than ours. And sadly, the death toll keeps rising.
By ignoring public-health guidance aimed to prevent COVID-19 spread, we only prolong the pandemic, taking more lives, harming more businesses, impeding more children’s schooling.
We will not get beyond this pandemic until each of us takes responsibility for our actions. Follow the guidance of our public-health professionals — wear masks, practice social distancing and stay out of public places until it is safe to congregate again.
PEGGY PATTEN
Urbana