I would like to address the lies we are hearing in the news recently about the coronavirus.
1. Viruses have been around for thousands of years and have been making humans and animals sick for a long time.
2. In all this time, viruses have not changed into something else; they are still viruses.
3. Real science is being done to find a cure, which requires observation and repeatable experimentation.
4. Evolution is an atheistic fairy tale and is not science. This current pandemic has absolutely nothing to do with evolution.
5. George Will and all the other arrogant elitists are perpetuating a fairy tale by trying to tie this epidemic to their atheistic religion.
6. Matthew 15:12-14: “Then the disciples came to him and asked, ‘Do you know that the Pharisees were offended when they heard this?’ Jesus replied, ‘Every plant that my heavenly Father has not planted will be pulled up by the roots. Leave them; they are blind guides. If a blind man leads a blind man, both will fall into a pit.’”
7. Blind guides would not just be Jewish religious leaders in Jesus’ day, but many so-called experts with Ph.D.s and doctorates today.
8. One hundred years from now, the 7.4 billion people living today will all be dead. Everybody is dying! The fossil record and what we see around us today is death. This is the exact opposite of evolution.
BILL DENNY
Urbana