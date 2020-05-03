What an appropriate Earth Day we had.
Not only is spring bursting all around us, but the air we breathe and the upper atmosphere are less polluted. And the water in our streams and rivers is clearer. It has taken a virus to make us pause and to let us see what it is like to have clean air and water. Because of the coronavirus, we have put our excessive energy use, reducing our advance toward disastrous climate change.
From Beijing to Los Angeles to Chicago to New York to London, Berlin and New Delhi, the extent of our impact on nature is being made manifest, especially to many residents in these cites who have never seen clean air and water.
A less polluted environment, which is something that our ancestors could take for granted, is all of a sudden more available.
When the virus recedes, will we make use of this gift and retain some of our lower cost lifestyle? Will we cease trying to “keep up with the Joneses”? Will we rethink the senseless lifestyle of conspicuous consumption?
Most would answer, why should we? The best reason? So that we can get active in stopping the oncoming climate change, which is an even more serious threat than the coronavirus. We can divert a portion of the income we save by consuming less to organizations that work full time to stop the march toward irreversible climate change, organizations like The Nature Conservancy and the Union of Concerned Scientists. We can ensure that every political candidate is assessed by what they are doing on this issue. Every purchase we make should be evaluated by its impact on this issue. And we need to explain to every child why we are so worried about their future.
BRUCE HANNON
Champaign