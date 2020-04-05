Letter to the Editor | Virus impact will cut us down to size Apr 5, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One of the most long lasting and unfortunate effects of the current virus crisis will be that future 10-foot poles will only be 6 feet long.MICHAEL FUERSTUrbana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Cold Cases Shedding light on unsolved crimes. Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week Latest News No COVID-19 testing at home yet but quicker options coming U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for virus pandemic 'Surreal': NY funeral homes struggle as virus deaths surge The Latest: Biden says convention could be held virtually Ex-NFL kicker, Saints hero Tom Dempsey dies at 73 Chicago opens shelters for newly homeless in virus crisis Krazy is a Perk | Once again, I find myself in a stinky spot Inside Out | Maintaining Orpheum's presence during coronavirus pandemic Most Popular Articles ArticlesLindey ThompsonUni High teacher, cross-country coach arrested on federal child-porn chargesTuesday's coronavirus updates | Local doctor offering tests in church parking lotHomer man charged with eight counts of first-degree murderCoronavirus response | Champaign County in a 'really good place'Monday's coronavirus updates | 3 new cases in Champaign County — males in 40s and 80s, female in 30sUPDATE 6:10 p.m: Women slain in St. Joseph identified; boyfriend in custodyFriday's coronavirus updates | Six new cases in Champaign CountyCoronavirus response | Christie Clinic placing 225 employees on furloughThursday's coronavirus updates | Champaign police officer tests positive Twitter News