Virus really
is a big threat
A recent Letter to the Editor claimed that COVID-19 dangers are “fishy.”
It claimed that CDC data show that excess deaths this year are about zero. If true, that would mean that the COVID-19 deaths involved only people who were about to die anyway.
It’s not true. The CDC figures show that the official COVID-19 mortality rate only includes about three-fourths of the total excess. The total is now closer to 400,000 than 300,000. (The difference is some combination of miscoded COVID-19 cases and other diseases that went untreated because of the pandemic’s stress on the health care system.)
The letter writer’s other main point was that some prominent experts have said we should drop most COVID-19 precautions. That’s true, but those particular experts have a track record of getting every prediction very wrong. One of them, Gupta, claimed last spring that herd immunity in the United Kingdom would prevent a second wave there. There’s a reason that mainstream health experts ignore these people.
The letter’s final point was that some government officials have violated their own rules. That’s true, but doesn’t exactly tell us anything new.
The bottom line is that we’re in the middle of the most serious wave yet, including locally. Not enough of the one really good therapy, monoclonal antibodies, was made to save much of anybody except the big shots who tell us not to worry.
We just have to stay cautious (distance, masks, ventilation) a bit longer for widespread vaccination to let life get back to normal.
MICHAEL WEISSMAN
Urbana