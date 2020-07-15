Virus requires rule crackdown
How long would it take to give everyone in this country of 324 million people one apple each if one could give out 50,000 apples each day?
The answer is 6,480 days. That is three months short of 18 years.
Change apples to COVID-19 cases, and one can see that the virus may be around for a long time.
Until everyone has been vaccinated against this disease, the only hope for eradication of the virus is the strict enforcement of the use of face masks and social distancing. Voluntary compliance is not enough.
And strict quarantines for those infected by the virus.
LESLIE G. SMITH
Champaign