Of all the issues that infuriate me about our response to the pandemic, I am most “apoplectic” about our country’s inability to provide N95 masks and PPE to our medical providers and coordinate the use of respirators nationwide.
We all would benefit from having N95s when we begin to open our economy, especially in light of the fact that a vaccine is 12-18 months away and testing access and tracking are still so limited.
In the April 18 paper, we read about the heroic efforts of Champaign attorney Betsy Holder Bradley to procure surgical masks from someone she knew in China.
As inspiring as her story was, it is ridiculous that our supply chain should be so dependent on individuals, hospitals and local and state governments scrambling to find someone somewhere who can supply them.
I am also incredulous that, even after an initial run on the markets, I am still unable to buy disinfectant at the grocery.
The pandemic has taught us these items must be produced in the U.S. I would suggest a national organization, similar to the Postal Service, might be needed. Although the Postal Service might be subject to criticism, we can rely on mail being delivered.
Global companies have worldwide obligations and priorities, so they cannot be trusted. International supply chains are too easily disrupted. The company/service would have to be closely regulated by a federal pandemic office that is needed in general for a sane, coordinated approach to this type of emergency.
Dr. ANDREA KLEIN
Champaign