Virus restrictions cruel to elderly
I want to see my mother.
I am very frustrated over the fact that I am not allowed to see my own mother for more than 30 minutes in a supervised visit at an assisted-living facility.
Everyone at the facility has been vaccinated for the coronavirus, and I have been vaccinated myself.
While I can’t see my mother, I can go to any bar and dance and sing the night away — totally unsupervised, no social distancing and populated with more than the allowed number of people.
I can go into restaurants that are not following COVID-19 restrictions or grocery stores or chain stores where social distancing is suggested but not enforced.
Why isn’t anyone taking into consideration the important social needs of the elderly — their mental and physical health?
They feel isolated enough just being in one of those facilities. They need to see their families. Their families need to see them.
They are being treated like criminals when they can only see their grandchildren through a glass window. They may never be able to feel their hugs and kisses again or hold a great-great-grandchild.
How can having a drink with friends be more important than me being able to hug my mom?
JUNE TECHTOW
Danville