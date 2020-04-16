The coronavirus pandemic has presented a clear contrast between two groups of my fellow Americans. The actions of essential workers have been very different from those of some corporate leaders and politicians.
I have heard governors, news anchors and hospital administrators praising nurses, doctors, ambulance drivers, police, firefighters, teachers, caregivers and grocery store employees.
These essential workers are being commended for their courage, bravery, integrity and devotion to those in need during the pandemic.
In contrast, I have heard reports of corrupt corporate leaders and greedy and uncaring politicians engaging in insider trading, price gouging and exploiting workers.
Some corporations have been cashing in on the need for protective equipment that essential workers need. When a simple face mask goes from 40 cents to over $5 each in a matter of hours, it is clear what is happening.
President Trump and the politicians around him, along with several governors, have demonstrated their incompetence by failing to recognize the severity of the pandemic in a timely fashion and by mismanaging the resources needed to combat it.
I feel good about being an American when I read and watch reports about the selfish efforts and dedication of essential workers. I also feel ashamed of the politicians and corporate leaders who have shown us that they do not care what happens to anyone but themselves.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign