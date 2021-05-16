Virus risks are fear-mongering
Allan Axelrod is unconvincing in his May 7 letter that “Coronavirus risks remain high.”
Currently, as of May 11, daily cases in Illinois are down from a high of one in 1,400 (January) to one in 8,700. Daily deaths are down from nine per million to two per million.
At this point, the chance of someone under 60, healthy or both of dying from COVID-19 is one in 1.7 million, assuming a credible infection fatality rate for this group of 0.5 percent.
The fear-mongering of Axelrod and others is presumably based on innumeracy (see above), illogic and political ideology. The illogic commands that while “believing” in the vaccine, we also mistrust its proven effectiveness, while also believing in both asymptomatic transmission and the effectiveness of masks, neither of which has been proven with standard scientific methodology.
The pandemic’s seasonal nature must be ignored. It must be denied that among the vulnerable, the pandemic has already taken the vast majority of its victims, while vaccines and social precautions provide realistic protection for the rest, if they choose.
In reality, for at least 80 percent of the population, the risks will remain infinitesimal.
Therefore, all restrictions on our voluntary social lives should be lifted, including masks. People can protect themselves without demanding restrictions, which have become largely performative, repressive and, yes — politically motivated.
From Day 1, governmental responses have been dictated by opportunism, cynicism and profit, primarily but not exclusively by Democrats and their corporate funders.
Axelrod’s unfortunate political existence is spent swimming in this sea of Kool-Aid.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign