Virus spike is a sure thing
Here’s how to guarantee a spike in coronavirus cases.
1) Let 40,000 partiers come to town for nine months.
2) Force them to get the coronavirus test at least twice a week.
3) Publish results of inflated testing.
4) Assure that repeated positive is reported numerous times.
Don’t believe it? Drive by any of the “sheep herd” tents or State Farm Center and see the “herd” lined up. When they’re ready to vaccinate you with trackers, the stations are already set up, and they are accustomed to going there twice a week. Baa, baa.
BOB MULLINS
Homer