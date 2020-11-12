Virus stress
causes violence
One in four women and one in 10 men experience domestic violence.
As a woman and a social-work graduate student, I know firsthand what it is like to be in situations of domestic abuse as well as work with individuals negatively affected by domestic abuse.
As coronavirus cases surged back in March, it was coupled with an increase in domestic violence as well. With stay-at-home orders, victims are being forced into being trapped with their abusers.
With the stay-at-home orders in effect, most expected an increase in hotline calls, but it was quite the opposite. Experts in the field of domestic-violence research and prevention explain that individuals trapped in this situation are unable to safely connect to services due to the pandemic at hand.
This is also exacerbated by lack of financial independence many victims are facing due to increased job loss and unemployment caused by the pandemic. Economic independence is one of the most critical factors in domestic-violence prevention, and this resource has been taken away from those already suffering.
School closures have also brought added stress to the family unit. Lack of monetary means, stable internet and proper child care stemming from the pandemic opens up a new channel for domestic abuse. With an increase of COVID-19 cases currently, steps should be put in place to ensure more equitable access to services as a second wave of infections looms.
DEANN WOLZEN
Rantoul