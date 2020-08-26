Virus testing falling short
I am writing regarding the Aug. 18 Debra Pressey article “Testing: When it’s free and when it’s not.”
It’s useful to be alerted to the fact that you can’t assume any local coronavirus test will be free. It would have been even more useful if Pressey could have actually uncovered what local medical facilities charge for a coronavirus test.
But, as we all know, there is no transparency whatsoever in the rates charged for medical procedures.
Further, any economist would also assure you that “there is no such thing as a free coronavirus test.” The drive-thru testing operation at Market Place Mall run by the state of Illinois is hardly free. You and I are paying for it with our tax dollars. Given that it took me nine — yes, nine — days to get the results of my test, I feel that my tax dollars have been wasted.
Unfortunately, not only is there no such thing as a free coronavirus test, but there is also such a thing as a pointless coronavirus test.
I hope efficiencies will improve at the mall testing site as the call for testing ramps up with the return of so many students to town.
ELIZABETH R. CARDMAN
Urbana