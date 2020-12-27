Virus testing wrong, misleading
Steve Ross got it right in his Dec. 16 letter when he talked about coronavirus numbers and the positivity rate.
Right now, people who are getting tested for the virus are either sick or think they have been exposed. That means we are preselecting for a certain sample population — not the true population.
I would bet that if you tested the first 100 people to walk out of Walmart, Target or Meijer, the positivity rate would be maybe 1 percent. The University of Illinois has got it right; they test everybody twice a week, and their rate is under 1 percent.
If our rate was 1 or 2 percent, the governor would have to open up restaurants and other small businesses.
I flew to Florida and back in November on packed planes. I fail to see how that is different than sitting inside in a restaurant 6 feet away from other patrons.
I was shoulder to shoulder with my fellow travelers for two hours. Somehow, the rules in dealing with this virus don’t seem to be the same for everybody. Can someone explain that to me?
ISABEL COLE
Urbana