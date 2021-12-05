Visitors’ display was disappointing
I noticed that during the national anthem at the Nov. 26 Illini men’s basketball game against University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, our players were being very respectful while the anthem was being sung.
But I also noticed that the players on the opposing team could not be bothered but rather were tying their shoes, pulling up their socks and stretching while the song was being sung. Really!
Show some respect. Do all that preparation stuff after the national anthem is finished.
LYNN MIKOVICH
Champaign