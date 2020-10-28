Vote against
‘fair tax’ plan
What is “fair”?
As a child, I was taught that treating everyone the same was “fair.” In the classroom, applying the same rules in the same way for each student was “fair.”
In Springfield, however, the legislators are proposing that the definition should change. Currently, everyone in Illinois pays the same percentage of their taxable income.
Excluding exemptions and deductions for easy figuring, a person or couple with $30,000 of taxable income at 4.95 percent pays $1,200 of state tax.
A person or couple with taxable income of $120,000 pays to the state of Illinois $4,800, four times as much as the first taxpayer. The taxpayer with the higher income already pays more because the income is higher. What could be more fair?
When, in this case, Illinois seeks to punish success by grabbing more from small businesses, entrepreneurs and employers, we, as citizens, have lost the incentive for leadership, hard work, risk taking, determination, creativity, invention and job creation.
These losses can only spell hardship for all and a very dim future for our state and country. I urge a no vote on the progressive income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
THETA LEE
Wellington