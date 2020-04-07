As the New York Times reports, in early January 2020, China released the genetic code for creating tests and vaccines for the coronavirus. Within days, labs in other countries had developed tests and shared their research. Within two weeks, Australia could test its citizens. Singapore and South Korea tested hundreds of thousands of people so they could isolate the sick and contain the virus.
Beginning in January, President Trump said we had it under control. Or said the USA had 15 cases that would soon be zero. Or, the virus would just magically go away. Or it was less severe than seasonal flu. Or it would go away with the hot weather of April. None of these assertions was based on science or true.
With a competent administration, we would have been operating since early January as South Korea: testing thousands of people a day, isolating those who test positive, restricting domestic travel, maintaining a nationwide shelter in place and ramping up our health care capability. Science showed us the way.
Instead, now in March, we are playing catch-up led by governors and mayors, and all Americans are going to pay the price for an ignorant and incompetent president surrounded by sycophants. A deadly combination when faced with a coronavirus pandemic.
It’s one thing to be caught with your pants down; another to walk with them down. Trump has been caught and is still walking. Remember President Trump’s incompetence when you vote in November.
ANNE KOPERA
Champaign