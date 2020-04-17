As we shelter in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I wonder how long we will need to protect ourselves and others. Even if the pandemic passes soon, will there be a resurgence in the fall? These are significant questions to ponder, as is the safety and efficiency of voting by mail.
Fast forward to the fall election. What if, heaven forbid, we have a resurgence of the pandemic starting in October? If the entire country goes to the polls, we risk not only our own health and that of our families, but also the health of other voters AND election judges. Election judges do not have the luxury of staying home when vote by mail is only an option. And some states do not even give that option.
On April 17, a consortium of national organizations is encouraging all of the voters in the country to call their elected officials to pass state, or even better, federal legislation that, given the times we are in, says that everybody needs to vote by mail.
This would not only be safer, but would save a lot of money. Currently, five states have mandated vote-by-mail laws. They have some of the highest voter turnout, because every registered voter is mailed a ballot, and their elections are cheaper.
So on April 17, let’s fill up our elected officials’ voicemail and email inboxes, state and federal, and demand they pass laws that tell everybody to vote by mail.
MARCI ADELSTON-SCHAFER
Champaign