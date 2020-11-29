Vote challenge
is farcical
The latest in a long list of conspiracies President Donald Trump and his legal team are floating relates to some Venezuela-originated scheme to electronically manipulate votes through a system set up to keep Hugo Chavez in power. Chavez died seven years ago.
Meanwhile, the national GOP plays along like this, and other hair-brained conspiracies are just the normal course of transitioning from one presidential term to another. They yell “count every legal vote.” Duh.
Fraud and mistakes most certainly occur in every election. In a local school board race, it might make a difference. In a decentralized national election across 50 different states with 3,000 different counties, the idea that a party could orchestrate a multi-state effort to rig an entire election is comical.
A once-proud national party full of independent minds is now just a mouthpiece for a man who has never been told no. The GOP has embraced the post-truth era.
My hope is the GOP finds its North Star again once this farcical period ends.
MATT ANDERSON
Mahomet