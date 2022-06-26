Vote Deering for Congress
Empowering women is beneficial to our economy. I’ve seen Regan Deering’s passion for furthering the education and success of all women through our philanthropic organization, P.E.O. International.
Through our organization, we provide scholarships, grants and awards to equip women with the skill sets they need to succeed.
As former treasurer and current member of her local chapter, Deering is an integral part of P.E.O. achievement and legacy. When something needs done, she is there raising her hand to volunteer. She is constantly cheering on the success of her fellow women, and her ability to motivate and inspire others is one of her most admirable qualities.
Her passion to support women, along with so many, many other qualities, make her an outstanding candidate for Congress. I look forward to casting a vote for my friend and P.E.O. sister, Regan Deering.
PENNY PORTER
Champaign