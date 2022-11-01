Vote Democrat on Election Day
With less than three weeks till the midterm elections, I’d like to remind you of a few things.
First, the conservative Supreme Court took away a constitutional right of all American women. What’s next? Donald Trump is denying the results of the 2020 election, and over 200 Republican deniers are running this time for very powerful offices. If they get in, there will be no more fair elections.
Republicans have introduced a nationwide ban on abortions. Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey and U.S. Rep. Mary Miller are both backed by Trump. Do I really need to say more?
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on the floor that Trump was behind the insurrection, and there should be a full investigation. Then he goes to Mar-a-Lago, and now it’s a witch hunt and the committee is unlawful. Democrats invited Republicans to be on the committee, but they declined.
Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger both committed to the committee to stand up for our constitution and were penalized by their own party. What’s that say about Republicans? Sen. Lindsey Graham also stood on the floor of the Senate and stated “It’s been a great ride, but enough is enough! Donald Trump has gone too far.” Again, he goes to Mar-a-Lago and now is one of Trump’s biggest supporters.
Forked tongue is what I say. Let’s add some more. Voters in Wisconsin nominated Ron Johnson again after admitting to creating the fake electors from that state. Marjorie Taylor Greene stated Jewish space lasers were responsible for forest fires. And Herschel Walker?! You’re kidding!
STEPHEN WITT
Mahomet