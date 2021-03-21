Vote Dodson for Urbana Ward 2
With two strong progressive advocates and decent human beings running for Ward 2 representative in Urbana, I’ve been asked to weigh in publicly.
Systemic literacy merits considering the imperfect organizing bodies behind the candidates, in addition to the candidates themselves. This is especially the case with regards to respecting boundaries, acknowledging missteps and trying to find out in what ways their own policies may be broken.
The organizing bodies on either side of the race are the Champaign County Democrats and the Party for Socialism and Liberation — Champaign-Urbana.
Both are associated with harm in the community, but how they respond to that harm in both the long term and short term is key to understanding whom they serve and are accountable to. The fundamentally uncomfortable and imperfect means by which an organization works to realize accountability is key to avoid becoming the oppressive and unprincipled political establishments that existed before.
For this reason, above all else, I personally endorse Colin Dodson for Urbana City Council Ward 2.
Please note, this is not a blanket condoning of past organizational missteps. Inquiries about missteps about one organization will be met with a dossier on both in a manner that honors the consent of the aggrieved.
ALLAN AXELROD
Urbana