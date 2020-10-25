Vote for Fair Tax Amendment
I voted early this year and voted proudly for the Fair Tax amendment.
Illinois has been crippled for years by tax policies that favor the wealthy, so that when all state and local taxes are combined, our highest-income residents actually pay a smaller percent of their income each year in taxes than our lowest-income residents.
This year, we have a chance to rectify that by passing the Fair Tax Amendment, so that through the state income tax, the incomes of higher-income Illinoisans can be taxed at a higher rate, and thus make more fair the total tax burden on everyone.
Let’s be clear about facts. Only incomes over $250,000 will be taxed at a higher rate. Some 97 percent of Illinoisans can expect their taxes to go down. Retirement income will not be taxed at any level.
Both logic and fairness tell us to pass the Fair Tax Amendment!
However you vote — in person early, by mail or in person on Election Day — please vote yes for the Fair Tax Amendment.
NAOMI JAKOBSSON
Urbana