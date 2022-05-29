A vote for Republicans is a vote to end democracy. A vote for Republicans is a vote to destroy reproductive rights for women. A vote for Republicans is a vote to destroy the environment. A vote for Republicans is a vote to destroy health care. A vote for Republicans is a vote to destroy public education.
A vote for Republicans is a vote to destroy the rights of LGBTQ people. A vote for Republicans is a vote to destroy the civil rights of anyone who is not a White, Christian, heterosexual, cisgender male.
A vote for Republicans is a vote to destroy democracy in America.
When you vote, be sure to vote for the only party that supports voting rights, women’s rights, minority rights, children’s rights, health care and a cleaner environment.
Democrats support democracy. Do you?
JUDY CREUZ
Savoy