Vote for Smith
as Rantoul mayor
I write to recommend that voters in Rantoul retain Chuck Smith in the mayor’s office.
I have known Smith and his wife, Linda, for many years. He has served Rantoul as a village board member for 12 years and has been mayor for the past eight years. He has no other employment or business interests, working as mayor pretty much full time.
If he’s not pursuing his mayoral duties, he is promoting economic development or addressing whatever other needs the village has.
I served Rantoul for 30 years, first as a police officer and then as chief of police. After I retired, I was elected to the village board. So I know how important it is to have a mayor who is always available and accessible to the public.
Prior to Smith’s tenure, we had a mayor who for many years worked a full-time job out of town and was rarely available to the citizens.
Based on my experience in local government and my knowledge of Smith, I strongly urge voters to re-elect Smith as Rantoul’s mayor on April 6.
ELDON QUICK
Rantoul