Vote for Vinson in Danville
As a retired Teamster who lives just outside Danville, I can’t vote in the upcoming mayoral election.
But Danville is important to me because it’s where I complete many of my activities. That’s why I urge voters to cast their ballots for Jackie Vinson and get Danville back on the map.
Bresee Tower needs to come down so the area and road can be cleaned up. That problem has been ignored for too long. There are other important issues that Vinson can and will address.
Danville residents need to cast a smart ballot. Let’s get it done.
BILL BURTON
Danville