Claim of vote fraud is a myth
To begin with, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election and over 60 courts rejected the hearsay proof from former President Donald Trump’s lawyers.
So when U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis claims that GOP attempts to change voting laws in red states is to add integrity to elections, what elections are those? The GOP cannot cite any reason for the changes other than “voter confidence” and to validate the lies told on social media.
What Mr. Davis won’t mention is that the new law in Georgia allows the Legislature to take control of county elections. The secretary of state would effectively have no say in verifying the election results. The Republican-led legislature would have the last say on certification. That is legalizing an apparatus to overturn valid elections, as Georgia failed to do in 2020.
After the Shelby County decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013, many Southern states were freed from any federal oversight in changing voting laws. Since that time, over 1,650 polling places have been closed (the majority in areas with large minority populations), and Georgia was one of the top offenders.
Many of these same states have closed DMV offices in minority counties, making it harder to get an ID. So, Mr. Davis, while it isn’t as blatant as the southern Jim Crow laws, the overall effect is the same.
I wish you would be more concerned about our democracy than creating fear over a problem that does not exist outside of the minds of your base.
GARY SCHWARTZ
Hudson