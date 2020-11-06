Vote fraud threatens system
As an early-voting election judge, I have had several occasions to register people whose American citizenship I questioned.
The requirements are minimal.
A person simply has to say “yes” to the question “Are you an American citizen?” An Illinois driver’s license is valid identification. But almost anyone can obtain an Illinois driver’s license. The third requirement is proof of residency. An Amazon receipt with name and address suffices.
Example: A foreign national came to vote and register her parents. The parents needed
their daughter to translate. They had Illinois driver’s licenses and proof of residency; they answered “yes” to “Are you an American citizen?” They required help to read the ballot.
Frankly, I doubt they were legal citizens.
The high rates of illegal immigration and other dubious forms of entry into this country give me grave concern about the integrity of our voting process. I suspect similar flaws exist in other states.
Additionally, problems with the vote-by-mail system will become self-evident after Election Day. Dozens of people who requested a vote-by-mail ballot claim they never received them, or alternatively, never requested one but records show one was mailed.
Our Founders created a republic when they crafted the U.S. Constitution, and they knew that “educated and virtuous citizens” were crucial to the maintenance of our republic. We are diluting that “educated and virtuous” citizenship. If we are not careful, we will lose our republic, and eventually, our liberty.
DAVID BOYD
Champaign