I have had the privilege of knowing Matt Hausman for over half my lifetime. This has allowed me to see firsthand his dedication to serving others and being open to discuss the issues without judgment.
Hausman left a lucrative job at Boeing Co. to teach at a low-income school. Because Hausman is always looking to the horizon, he is passionate about making our education system better. His work on the front lines of educating the next generation makes him acutely aware of our country’s educational needs.
He’s made it a hallmark of his campaign for Congress. Education should be one of the top priorities of Congress. At what point do we say enough is enough? Our children are our future and deserve the best from us. Our teachers deserve our support.
Hausman says we need to focus on promoting critical-thinking skills when educating the next generation. Our teachers should be teaching kids how to solve problems and empower themselves. We can’t predict where new technologies will take us, but he is correct to identify critical thinking as being of paramount importance in ensuring our nation’s economy is prepared for the future.
Hausman isn’t focused on the political squabbles of today — he’s looking toward the future for the next generations. He’s focused on restoring and preserving the American dream for them. His campaign is the breath of fresh air we’ve been waiting for.
Vote for Hausman in the Illinois Republican primary on June 28.
STACY SWISHER
Tolono