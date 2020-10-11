Vote Londrigan for Congress
Sometimes, looking at today’s politics, it can seem like no one is thinking about the world our children will inherit. I’ll be voting for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan this November because she has promised, “I will never play political games with the future of my neighbors in Central Illinois.”
What that means to me is that she’ll fight to solve the actual problems we face, rather than making ones up. She’ll be working on health care, education, the environment, sound trade policy, combating systemic racism, fighting COVID-19 with more than wishful thinking — all the things that actually could help improve our lives today and make things better 10, 20 years from now.
I guess I do feel our government plays too many games with our future. Right now, as our schools, hospitals and businesses are fighting for our lives, our current representative is spending his time co-chairing President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. Nothing Trump has done in the past four years makes me think he cares at all about anyone or thing other than himself.
This election, we need to vote for someone who actually cares what happens next: Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.
JOHN RANDOLPH
Champaign